BID reveals £3m investment plan to make Shrewsbury 'more attractive, safe and resilient'

The BID board have announced plans

The proposal was revealed by Shrewsbury BID ahead of a ballot, held between June 8 and July 6, when eligible firms will be asked to vote on the renewal of the BID term until March 2029.

The business plan outlines the priorities for investment and activity following extensive consultation with businesses earlier this year.

Mike Matthews, owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel and chairman of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Our business plan not only looks forward to the next five years, but also looks back at the many achievements made over the 10 years since Shrewsbury BID was formed.

“The marketing of our town was virtually non-existent prior to the BID. When we started, back in 2014, businesses told us they wanted Shrewsbury to have a presence to compete with top tier destinations.

“I think it’s fair to say we have done this - you just have to look at how busy and vibrant the town feels at weekends, and I am excited to see what we can continue to achieve together in the future.”

Themes of Original Shrewsbury, Safer Shrewsbury, Work in Shrewsbury and Future Shrewsbury will shape Shrewsbury BID’s work over the next term, it was revealed.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Everything we do is on behalf of our members and for the good of the town as a whole, so it’s important that we act on the feedback from our consultation.

“We were pleased to see that businesses value the initiatives we have coordinated during the past term, and it was interesting to see that cleanliness, ranger patrols, street dressing, lobbying and promotion were among the most valued.

“Our business plan sets out plans to build on this work to make our town centre even more attractive, safe and resilient, with the overall investment totalling £3 million, of which £1.4 million would be additional funding over and above the BID levy.

“There’s no doubt that it’s an exciting time to do business in Shrewsbury and with our wonderful mix of businesses and welcoming and supportive atmosphere for new enterprise, we’re well-placed to thrive.