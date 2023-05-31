Aldi looking to partner up with new Shropshire suppliers

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Aldi is on the lookout for new Shropshire suppliers to partner with in 2023 as part of its drive to support British businesses.

Aldi works with a range of suppliers
Aldi works with a range of suppliers

The call out applies to all product categories, including food, drink and Specialbuys, and forms part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to spend an additional £3.5 billion a year with UK suppliers by 2025.

Suppliers based in Shropshire interested in working with Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.

Aldi already partners with around 5,000 British suppliers, current long-standing suppliers of Aldi based in the West Midlands include Halfpenny Green, R&RW Bartlett and Evesham Vale Growers.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Working with UK partners is at the heart of our business and three quarters of our sales are from British suppliers. We are incredibly proud of these partnerships, and it is amazing to watch so many of our suppliers grow with us.

“Securing new partners and spending more with British suppliers is leading to the creation of much-needed jobs whilst also boosting British farming and manufacturing. We look forward to bringing even more suppliers on board throughout 2023.”

Last year, Aldi partnered with Channel 4 in search of ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’, launching a brand-new TV series that saw the supermarket uncover and stock new products from the UK’s best small food and drink businesses.

Following the success of series one, Aldi’s Next Big Thing will be returning to TV screens for a second series in 2024.

Business
News
Farming
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News