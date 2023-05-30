Shropshire florist secures prestigious national award in Gloucester

Jane Pugh

Jane Pugh, who runs Jane's Petals and Gifts in Bishop's Castle, was a winner at NAFAS' National Show ‘Florilegium’ at Gloucester Cathedral.

She claimed first prize in Blocks and Stone (foamless) class of the flower-arranging contest, beating competitors from all across the UK and overseas.

Jane, who attends Shrewsbury Flower Club, said: "I've run Jane's Petals and Gifts for 20 years and have been a keen competitor for many years at Shrewsbury Flower Show, Malvern and many others.

"This was my fifth national show but never did I think I was going to be placed first, so it's quite something for me.

"It's been very exciting and I was able to enjoy a lovely weekend of it, winning in such a nice setting as the Cathedral."

Jane has been flower arranging since the age of 18 and has been doing it for over 30 years.

"I took up competing at little village shows and then, once I started, I got the bug for it," she said.

"I do demonstrations as well, such as at Shrewsbury Flower Show, and I love an audience. I love it and I get to meet lots of people who enjoy doing the same things is really good.