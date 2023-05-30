Bridgnorth web designers re-awarded official accreditation

Darren Price and Alex Guest, of Clickingmad

The Bridgnorth-based company has been re-certified by an independent accreditation body to the ISO 27001 standard for its information security management system.

It means the company and the work that it does for clients across the Midlands comply with international standards for confidentiality, integrity and the availability of data.

Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill said the company had held ISO 27001 certification since 2020.

He added: “The re-certification process is rigorous and complex but it means that we are absolutely confident that we are complying with the best practice in our information security for our own company and for our clients.

“Our continued commitment to our security procedures in line with the ISO 27001 standard not only protects our own data but also protects that of our clients.