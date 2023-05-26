Welshpool company appointed to deliver next phase of homes plan

The development

SJ Roberts appointed to carry out work at Barcud's Maes Dulais development in Newtown.

The second phase will be comprised of 31 properties, with a mix of 1-4 bedroom homes.

The homes will be available for social rent, with some available for shared ownership.

SJ Roberts has previously worked with Barcud on phase one of the development, as well as on a 36-home project in Presteigne, Powys.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts, said: "Having worked with Barcud on the first phase of Maes Dulais, we’re delighted to now be delivering phase two.

“Newtown, like so many areas, suffers a lack of affordable homes for its local population so these homes will make a significant difference.

"They’re also A rated for energy efficiency and feature air source heat pumps and solar PV panels as standard.”

The development is due for completion in June 2024 and commenting on behalf of Barcud, Mr Alex Dawson, Head of Development, said: “Barcud is delighted to be working alongside SJ Roberts on phase two at Maes Dulais following the smooth ongoing development in phase one.

“The Maes Dulais site is in a great location with strong housing demand in Newtown. The development will provide a vibrant mixture of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed houses with a selection of bungalows within the site, which will be available for purchase under the Welsh Government Shared Ownership programme.