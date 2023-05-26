Ruth Ross

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has launched its latest quarterly economic survey to assess the health and confidence of the local business community.

The anonymous survey – which is open to all businesses, whether or not they are members of the Chamber – is collecting information about trading conditions during the second quarter of this year.

It questions employers on a range of key issues including cashflow, sales, skills, recruitment, training, investment, and business confidence.

The survey is carried out by the chamber on behalf of the British Chambers of Commerce.

The Shropshire results and comments are fed directly into the national database, which is used by central government and the Bank of England to help understand business pressures and needs, and set interest rates.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “It’s really important for us that as many businesses as possible take time to fill in this survey.

“It is completely anonymous – so that you can speak freely - and takes only a few minutes. Every single business voice matters. The greater the voice, the greater the influence we can have to support the businesses of Shropshire.”

The Quarterly Economic Survey is an essential piece of economic data watched very closely by central Government, the Bank of England, and the media.