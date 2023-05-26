Shrewsbury tourism business builds on success with latest award

Riverside Cabins

Riverside Cabins near Shrewsbury has achieved Green Tourism’s Silver Award.

It comes just weeks after winning Best Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Business at the 2023 West Midlands Tourism Awards where they were up against some incredible competition.

The small collection of boutique cabins and woodland lodges are set amongst wild flowers and wilding areas in 10 acres of private, peaceful grounds on the banks of the River Perry.

Each locally made cabin and lodge has its own private hot tub as well as use of the natural quarry firepit.

High spec, spacious three bedroom lodges sleep up to six and studio cabins up to four, with well behaved dogs allowed.

SUPs, kayaks and ebikes are available for guests to use.

“Offering an environmentally focussed experience with sustainability at the heart has been a key business priority”, said owner Anthony Prince.

“From our cabins to our coffee pods and everything in between, we aim to source everything within a 30 mile radius.

"We’re also working on an exciting hydro-electric project using the River Perry in our grounds which we envisage will provide all of our power and help us achieve our goal of being carbon zero by 2025 – sooner if we can.”

Euan Haggart, Environment and Sustainability Assessor for Green Tourism said “Riverside Cabins have managed to achieve an excellent balance between providing comfortable boutique cabins in a beautiful setting and maintaining a great standard of sustainability, which is evident throughout the business. I would like to congratulate them on this fantastic achievement.”

The assessors highlighted excellent knowledge of all aspects of sustainability throughout, plus a clear commitment on show to support vibrant local communities as well as a strong performance in all areas of protecting and supporting staff, customer health and wellbeing.

Riverside Cabins encourage guests to explore the fantastic activities, attractions and countryside that Shropshire has to offer and have recently introduced bespoke tours to help visitors make the most of their stay. They’ll even chauffeur you to the lovely local inns and eateries for a small charge.

Prices from £125 per night for a boutique cabin with hot tub sleeping up to four, with 15 per cent off all midweek stays arriving Monday-Wednesday until June 30. minimum two-night stay.