Deal sees Shropshire firm's criminal department acquired by Powys company

Lanyon Bowdler’s criminal department will become part of Richard George and Jenkins on June 1, with all existing lawyers and clients being invited to transfer as part of the agreement.

Adrian Roberts, who was head of Lanyon Bowdler’s criminal department for more than 20 years, will remain working on a part-time basis over the coming year to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement.

He said: “I hope this move will be welcomed by our clients because it enables us all to keep working together, albeit with a different name above the door.

“All of the existing members of the criminal department are moving over as part of the transition, so in reality our clients should not really notice any difference - this agreement simply means we have more opportunities to assist more clients in the future, particularly following my retirement.

“Richard George and Jenkins is a well respected firm and I would like to thank everyone involved for ensuring our clients will continue to receive the excellent legal support that they have come to expect from Lanyon Bowdler.”

Richard George and Jenkins Solicitors has been providing legal services in the local area for over 100 years and, as well as the firm’s new Shrewsbury office in Bicton Heath, which is where the newly-acquired criminal department will be based, has offices in Newtown, Aberystwyth and Llanidloes.

Michael Davies, senior partner at Richard George and Jenkins, said: “We are excited to announce the acquisition of Lanyon Bowdler’s criminal department, which is well established and highly thought of throughout the Shropshire and Herefordshire areas.

“The team we have acquired is highly experienced, professional and hardworking and we are delighted to add them to our ever expanding team at Richard George and Jenkins.

“We would like to thank Lanyon Bowdler for their cooperation in getting this deal completed and both firms are committed to making sure the transfer is as smooth and seamless as possible, and to maintaining a close working relationship moving forward.”