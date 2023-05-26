Berrys celebrates after landing prestigious Engineering Award

The team at Berrys have lots to celebrate. Picture: Edward Shaw

The team won the Developer Project of the Year at the prestigious Institute of Highway Engineers (IHE) Mercia Branch Awards 2023 in Birmingham.

The award-winning scheme involved the construction of new mixed-use development on a brownfield site at Minsterley, Shropshire.

Civil engineering experts from Berrys provided highways, flood risk management and drainage design consultancy services to TC Homes, who acted as the developer for Connexus Housing.

The site was a complex vacant brownfield site that had previously been refused planning consent for development due to a local surface water flood risk issue.

The specialist team at Berrys worked hard to overcome the issues, and in 2022, the construction was completed, delivering much-needed affordable housing and opportunities for local startup businesses.

Richard Harman, Partner and Head of Engineering at Berrys, said: "It is a fantastic achievement to win such a prestigious award for this project. Our team worked hard designing the site infrastructure and addressing its constraints.

"This site required an innovative approach to the infrastructure design, and we worked closely with our client TC Homes to overcome all of the issues.”

“It has been rewarding to see a disused brownfield site develop into a community asset by adopting a careful approach to planning on a site that had previously been refused planning because its limitations were not addressed.

"Not only has our team's careful planning helped turn a vacant brownfield site into much-needed housing and commercial units, but the development has delivered local surface water flood alleviation infrastructure at no cost to the public purse. Very little ongoing maintenance is required for the infrastructure, over and above what is normally expected for a residential access road," he added.