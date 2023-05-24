JLR owner set to sign battery plant deal

BUSINESS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 27/04/16 The Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Centre, Innovation Drive, i54 Business Park, Wolverhampton . .

Tata is reported to have decided on a site at Bridgwater, Somerset, near to the M5 for its 'gigafactory' rather than going for a rival site in Spain.

The batteries from the factory would be used in electric drive units and battery packs assembled at JLR's plant at the i54, north of Wolverhampton.

The JLR Engine Manufacturing Centre is being renamed the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre with the switch from internal combustion engines as part of a JLR investment of £15 billion over five years in an all-electric future for its luxury cars.

Tata's chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran is expected to fly to London next week to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finalise the deal.

The UK's skilled workforce in automotive has helped the Uk's bid.

The plant would be one of the most significant automotive investments in the UK since Nissan came to Britain in the 1980s.

Up to 9,000 jobs would be created by the gigafactory at Gravity Business Park.

The Government has wanted to see a major site for electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the UK to secure the future of the car industry.

It is expected that subsidies in the region of hundreds of millions of pounds would be involved in the deal in the form of cash grants, energy subsidies and training and research funding.

Tata also has extensive steel interests in the UK including the Tata Steel Port Talbot plant in North Wales and the Steelpark at Wednesfield.

The UK currently only has one electric battery plant in operation next to Nissan's Sunderland factory and one just on the drawing board in Northumberland.