Telford firm joins UK-US collaboration

Francesco Ricigliano, Advance Connecticut; Alex Hearn, Slipcase CEO; Susan Winkler and Michael Hendy, InsurTech Corridor

Launched last year, the initiative is designed to enable insurance industry trade links and drive innovation between the UK and the US.

The InsurTech Corridor programme is a partnership between the UK Government’s Department of Business and Trade (DBT) and the Connecticut Insurance and Financial Services trade association, the State of Connecticut’s Department of Insurance, the MetroHartford Alliance, InsurTech UK and the State of Connecticut’s lead economic development agency, DECD. It provides support, industry connections and market insights to insurtechs at no cost.

The latest cohort of UK participants to join the InsurTech Corridor programme include Supercede, the Telford-based reinsurance platform for cedents, brokers and underwriters that is recognised for open market reinsurance by Lloyd’s of London.

Global insurance and reinsurance media technology platform Slipcase; and specialist cycle and triathlon insurance provider Bikmo, based in Chester are also included

Susan Winkler, Vice President and Executive Director of Connecticut Insurance and Financial Services, said: “InsurTech Corridor is going from solid strength to super strength and we’re really excited to welcome our second cohort of innovative UK businesses on board.

“The progress made in the US by the likes of FloodFlash and Wrisk, UK insurtechs who have been with the programme since our 2022 launch, is testament to the success of the initiative in forging transformative connections between the insurance industry and those pioneering businesses whose innovation is crucial to the industry’s future.