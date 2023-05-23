Shropshire company set to expand and create jobs thanks to £75,000 funding

John Maddison and Marc Hammond with BCRS BDM Naomi Campion

Shropshire Electrical Solutions, based in Shawbury, has received funding from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) to support its growth and expansion following a successful application managed by BCRS Business Loans.

The company was founded in 2015 by directors Marc Hammond and John Maddison.

Mr Hammond said: "The investment secured through BCRS will play a key role in helping us to expand our business.

"Since John and I founded our company, we have worked hard to build up a solid reputation, which has led to continuous growth and a steady number of new contracts.

“As well as helping us to fund projects and acquire new vans, the investment will enable us to bring new talent on board as we generate business."

SES employs six people and specialises in electrical and fire alarm systems in the commercial sector.

The loan will be used to provide working capital to help fund projects and enable the business to acquire five new vans and recruit up to four new staff members."

Naomi Campion, Business Development Manager at BCRS Business Loans, said: “At BCRS, we believe that all viable businesses should be supported, and so we are delighted to be able to provide the funding that Shropshire Electrical Solutions needs to secure further growth. Marc and John have built up an impressive business with a strong track record, which gives us great confidence in their future.