Telford to host major conference for manufacturing, engineering and sustainability sectors

Organisers say it is an opportunity to join chief executives and business leaders in the manufacturing, engineering and sustainability sectors for insights into the future.

Confirmed speakers include Professor Robin Clark, dean of WMG and director of education, Professor David Greenwood, head of industrial engagement and chief executive of High Value Manufacturing Catapult, and Dr Benjamin Silverstone, director of WMG skills centre.

The event, being run in association with WMG University of Warwick, Telford Business Board and Telford & Wrekin Council, will be held at the college’s Wellington campus on Thursday June 22 and runs from 4.30pm-7pm.

There will also be an opportunity to sign up for a new Telford Electrification Network Group (TenG) – designed to keep delegates connected and networked, and build on some of the debates which will be kick-started at the conference.

Janet Stephens, deputy chief executive at Telford College, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting this major conference, providing an innovative platform to discuss the challenges facing the economy, and bringing a leading university to Telford to support local businesses.”

Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member, Councillor Lee Carter, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Telford College, WMG University of Warwick and the Telford Business Board for this important event.

“As a council, we are committed to creating a sustainable and vibrant community for our residents and businesses and aspire to achieve the goal of borough neutrality by 2030.

“This event will provide an excellent platform for business leaders to learn more about these crucial topics centred around a sustainable future and share their own experiences and ideas.

“We look forward to seeing many of our region’s leading manufacturing, engineering and sustainability businesses represented at this event, and to working with them to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for our community.”

WMG University of Warwick – formerly known as Warwick Manufacturing Group - is a research and education group combining collaborative research and development with education programmes working in applied science, technology and engineering.