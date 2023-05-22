Pandemic leads to rise in Shropshire people looking for experiences

Matt and Bronwen Jones

WonderDays was launched last year, as the country was getting back to normal following months of lockdowns and restrictions sparked by the pandemic.

And those restrictions have meant more and more people are now looking to experience new things, say Matt and Bronwen Jones, the couple who set Telford-based WonderDays up.

Speaking to The Graveyard Shift podcast, Bronwen said: “People coming out of lockdown were looking to make new memories.

“We wanted to provide people with these memories and give them exactly what they were looking for.”

Designed to make buying an experience day gift as simple as it should be, WonderDays offers hundreds of different experiences across the UK.

The company has more than doubled activities on offer in Shropshire since its launch in May last year, with anything from hot air balloon rides to adrenaline-fuelled supercars and going down the Thames in a powerboat, the Telford-based company continues to expand its offering both in the county and across the rest of the country.

Bronwen said: “The message we are trying to get across is that we are not just another experience day company. It’s about thinking outside the box and fitting around everybody’s needs. Don’t give another boring gift - that was one of our opening lines.”

During the podcast, the couple also spoke about the challenges of setting up a new business, recruitment and sustainability.

Looking ahead, Bronwen said: “We want to be working with thousands of suppliers rather than hundreds. We need to keep proving ourselves so more people come on board.”

“The guys we are up against are massive, but we want to be better,” Matt added.