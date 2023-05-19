Former Coronation Street favourite is guest at Shropshire business awards

Debra Stephenson. Picture by Steve Ullathorne

The actress, comedienne and impressionist will provide after-dinner entertainment at the black tie event, being held at Telford’s International Centre on June 23.

Debra was the face behind many of the voices in hit TV show Spitting Image, and has also starred in prime-time programmes such as The Impressions Show with John Culshaw, and The Imitation Game with Rory Bremner.

Her trademark comedic impressions of well-known politicians, singers and celebrities are currently featuring in a critically-acclaimed touring theatre show, The Many Voices of Debra Stephenson.

And she played Frankie Baldwin in nearly 300 episodes of Coronation Street, and won a best actress award for her performance in the gritty prison drama Bad Girls.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “We are really looking forward to Debra playing a memorable part in a fantastic evening of celebration.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the country, with a history stretching back more than 20 years. It is always a brilliant occasion, celebrating the extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success of our business community.

“We know that Shropshire businesses are facing significant challenges this year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise the success stories of our incredible collection of finalists.”

Furniture upcycler Jay Blades MBE was also due to also be speaking at the awards this year, but has unfortunately had to pull out due to a change in his TV filming commitments.

There are still some tickets available for the black tie event, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the local business community.