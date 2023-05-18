Shropshire cinema calls for public to help shape next phase of plans

The team behind a Shropshire cinema, arts, and community centre have launched a community survey to help gain views on what the next phase of their work should be.

The Wellington Orbit is asking for feedback
The Wellington Orbit is asking for feedback

Wellington Orbit's survey, which takes five minutes to complete, will aim to ensure the project aligns with the community's needs, maximising its positive impact.

Marc Petty, Community Researcher at Wellington Orbit said: "We believe that Wellington Orbit is more than just a venue.

"It's a space that belongs to the community and we urge everyone to participate in this survey and make their voices heard.

"The input will be invaluable in shaping the future of the project ensuring that it continues to be a vibrant hub for cinema, arts, and community engagement."

Since its launch in May 2019, Wellington Orbit has hosted many cinematic experiences, arts events, and a wide range of community-oriented programmes.

As the project enters phase two of its expansion plan, the upper floors of the facility will undergo redevelopment, introducing an array of new amenities, including a versatile multi-use studio, state-of-the-art meeting and exhibition spaces.

Now the team is eager to receive feedback from local residents, stakeholders, and frequent visitors.

The community survey has been designed to gather insights, ideas, and preferences, enabling the project to evolve in a manner that best serves the community's interests.

This follows months of additional research carried out by a dedicated community researcher.

Members of the public can participate by visiting wellingtonorbit.co.uk/survey or by collecting a paper version from Wellington Orbit’s café.

The deadline for submissions is next month.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

