Airline investment at Birmingham Airport will deliver big jobs boost

An easyJet A320

The UK’s biggest airline's major investment will create the direct jobs, including pilots and crew, and will support 1,200 indirect jobs in the wider West Midlands.

The 186-seat A320 aircraft will significantly enrich the offer for both business and leisure customers flying out of the airport.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be announcing our new base in Birmingham, the UK’s second largest city, which creates around 100 direct and many more indirect jobs.

“Having already served Birmingham for many years, the decision to open a base and grow at the airport now is testament to the strong demand we see, coupled with the importance of the UK market in supporting our profitable growth.

“The UK is easyJet’s largest market with 55 per cent of all easyJet passengers flying to and from UK airports so this move will not only reinforce our leadership position as the UK’s largest airline, but also demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares.”

Birmingham will be easyJet's ninth UK base.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airpor), said: “This landmark investment by easyJet is a huge vote of confidence in the West Midlands.

“Basing three aircraft at BHX will create many more jobs for local people and many more options for customers.

“Years of hard work have led to this. Together we look forward to years of future success.”

easyJet already serves key domestic connections and international routes from Birmingham, including Amsterdam, Geneva, Milan, Naples, Lisbon, Faro and Palma de Mallorca. The addition of more aircraft at the airport will enable easyJet to further expand its network with new routes for leisure and business travellers.

Each UK-based easyJet aircraft directly supports 400 jobs and £27m gross value added according to research by industry body Airlines UK.

In its half year figures, released today, easyJet said it reduced its loss before tax in the six months to the end of March.

The company reported a loss of £415 million, compared with £557mn a year earlier.

It carried 33.1 million passengers over the six-month period, up 41% year-on-year.

Mr Lundgren said: "easyJet's optimised network combined with the strong demand seen for flights and holidays, enhanced revenue capabilities and operational resilience means we enter the summer with confidence.

"Recent research has shown that travel is the number one priority for household discretionary spend, with customers safeguarding their holidays and increasingly opting for low-cost airlines and brands which provide great value."

The average ticket price paid in the six months to the end of March was £61, up 24 per cent on a year earlier.

easyJet stressed that two thirds of the increase was due to a surge in fuel prices, and noted that half its fares currently on sale are no more than £50.