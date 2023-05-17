Shropshire brewery gets to showcase produce at Houses of Parliament

Kate Pearce alongside Kevin Hollinrake, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Enterprise and Markets (middle) and Daniel Kawczynski (right)

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, joined a handful of other Shropshire-based businesses who were invited to give politicians a taste of its products at an event hosted by Daniel Kawczynski MP.

Hobsons offered a range of delectable ales including some of its classic brews, as well as its most recent creation Dirty Gertie.

The tropical IPA was brewed to mark the business's 30th anniversary and Commercial Director, Kate Pearce, who attended was delighted to mark the brewery’s third decade in operation with a trip the trip to the capital.

Alongside Hobsons' range of beers, savoury food included delicious cured meats from Wenlock Edge Farm, sauces from What a Pickle! and caviar from Caviar & Cocktails.

Planet Doughnut, Cheese Nibbles and with Rowton Vineyard were also in attendance.

Kate said: “It was a real honour to be invited to the Houses of Parliament, to not only showcase our products but also the outstanding produce Shropshire has to offer as a collective.

"Our locality has always been a great supply of pride for us at Hobsons and events like this really highlight how diverse and creative our county is.

"We had some great feedback from those in attendance and it was nice to take our 30th-anniversary brew on tour with us to the big city!”

Mr Kawczynski MP said: “As one of Shropshire’s Members of Parliament, I am enormously proud to have hosted a micro food festival in Parliament to showcase the fantastic range of food and drink products that come from Shropshire.