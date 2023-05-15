The special reason Telford company set £20,000 mission to support charities

Ian Cooke and Rory Beath of Rix Oakleys

The team from Rix Oakleys Mercia, based in Halesfield, are aiming to raise £20,000 for Cure Leukaemia and Lingen Davies by cycling from Lands End to John O' Groats in nine days.

The challenge came after 54-year old Ian Cooke was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia two years ago, after struggling to keep up with a friend during a training ride.

He felt so exhausted after the ride that he consulted his doctor and the condition was diagnosed.

Rory Beath, director of Rix Oakleys, who had been riding with Ian on the day he felt unwell said he had been ‘gobsmacked’ by his friend’s diagnosis as other than feeling tired, he had exhibited no symptoms.

Rory said: “Ian and I have trained together for a long time and competed together in iron man triathlons – he’s a very fit man.

“We went for a ride on this particular day and it was clear he wasn’t performing, particularly up hills. It was only a short ride, 28 or 29 miles, so I was surprised when he struggled. Of course, I ribbed him about it as I had no idea there was something seriously wrong.”

After his initial treatment, Cure Leukaemia, a Birmingham-based charity that carries out pioneering work into finding new and innovative treatments for blood cancers, created a life-saving treatment plan for Ian.

He was also supported in his recovery by charity Lingen Davies that provides vital cancer care services to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Ian is now cancer free and will be taking part in the Lands End to John O' Groats ride himself, along with 10 other friends.

Rory said: “We wanted to make sure we did something that was a challenge. That’s why we set the target of completing the ride in nine days, as it means we will be averaging more than 100 miles per day.

“Cure Leukaemia’s treatment plan and the care of Lingen Davies are what saved Ian’s life and we will always be grateful to them for the amazing work they do. This ride is a small way of saying thank you.”

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, added: “We are tremendously grateful to the Rix team for this incredible effort. Not only are they raising much needed funds for us to support local cancer patients but they are also raising awareness about cancer – encouraging conversations about cancer is a key part of us all beating it.”