Telford firm's charity pledge as it prepares for 20-year anniversary

Alasdair Hobbs

Human Results, which advises businesses all over Shropshire and beyond, is holding a quiz night on June 8 and a golf day on July 10, with the aim of bringing people together and raising money for charity.

Teams are now being invited to enter the quiz, at The Wroxeter Hotel near Shrewsbury on June 8, starting from 7pm, at a cost of £40 per team - , with all profits going to charity.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said: "We were keen to do something worthwhile to celebrate our 20th anniversary, so combining social events with charity fundraising seemed the perfect way to go.

“Proceeds from each event will be shared between four charities, all of which deliver essential services for people in our communities.

“Funds will go to The Haven, which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse, Telford’s homeless charity Maninplace, Access to Business, which helps people find employment or self-employment opportunities, and Telford and Wrekin CVS, which provides vital support to charities and organisations in the area.

“We would be delighted to see clients old and new, friends and colleagues at both events - let’s have some fun and support these fantastic charities.”

Human Results is based in Telford and works with businesses all over the UK, advising on employment law, absence management, disciplinary procedures and recruitment.

The firm has grown rapidly since Alasdair Hobbs became managing director nine years ago, and has recently further expanded its services.

“To mark 20 years in a business is an achievement worth celebrating, and we are looking forward to continued growth over the coming years,” he said. “Indeed, we have now expanded our services to include HR workshops and coaching, salary benchmarking, health and safety advice, and recruitment and onboarding support.

“We are proud of our reputation for helping businesses of all sizes to manage their staff and traverse the sometimes choppy waters of employment law over the past 20 years.”