Shropshire business wins backing of former Dragon Theo

By Matthew Panter

A Shropshire-based small business has received a boost from retail entrepreneur and former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis.

Helen with Theo
Helen with Theo

Helen Edwards, who is a self-publishing consultant, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’, a competition run on Twitter and Instagram.

And she was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet from Theo to more than £500,000 Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by the former Dragon in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Helen said: “I’ve only been in business for a couple of years and have been building up my client list.

"It was great to have support from Theo and for him to help spread the word about what I do.”

In February 2023, Helen attended the #SBS winners’ event, which is held annually in Birmingham.

“The event was amazing," she said. "There was such a positive vibe and I left feeling inspired.

"Now I’m hoping to help even more people to self-publish their books. I’ve self-published 11 of my own books

to-date via Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, and I’ve also undertaken a developmental editing fiction course.

"I self-published my own books on a budget, which was when I realised that there’s a market for affordable self-publishing services. Some companies charge thousands of pounds to self-publish a book on a client’s behalf.

"Many people can’t afford that. I know I can’t. You can self-publish your book yourself via Amazon for free, but not everyone has the time to do it; sometimes they want a helping hand and that's where I come in."

For more on Helen's business, visit www.helen-edwards.co.uk

Matthew Panter

