Radnor Hills set for first national TV advertising campaign as part of Alton Towers link-up

Radnor Splash flavoured water range from Radnor has launched its biggest ever ‘Thirsty for Thrills’ on-pack promotion in partnership with the UK’s largest theme park.

Knighton-based Radnor teamed up with Alton Towers Resort to offer 2-for-1 entry on every 500ml and 1.5L bottle, using an on-pack code and saving customers up to £68 on their next family day out.

The campaign will be backed by the brand’s first national TV advertising campaign, which will hit millions of households this summer.

Radnor Splash has been around for 20 years and sells at the rate of two units every second. It is available in six sugar free, naturally flavoured, fruity flavours: Orange and Passionfruit, Apple and Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, Strawberry, Forest Fruits and Watermelon.

Chris Butler, Marketing Manager at Radnor Hills, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Alton Towers Resort and to be able to offer such a fantastic value promotion to our consumers.

"We are also excited to be launching our first ever TV advertising campaign aimed to help support and encourage family days out as well as encourage retailers to stock up.”

Radnor is a family-run, sustainably focused soft drinks manufacturer, which has been producing great-tasting soft drinks for over 30 years.