Telford's Turas celebrate 10th anniversary

The Turas team

Turas Accountants, based in Hall Court in Telford Town Centre, started trading in 2013 as Columb & Gosling Accountants. The company changed its name to Turas Accountants three years ago under the leadership of company owner Helen Columb.

The company works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll. It specialises in e-commere, helping clients who have online businesses using marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy.

The celebrations kick off in June with an anniversary party for clients and supporters of the company.

Later in the year Turas will be organising a sponsored walk to raise awareness and funds for the national charity Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide.

Helen Columb explained that the business had grown and changed over the last decade to offer a wide range of support and services.

“We no longer just provide accountancy for our clients. We are regularly involved in putting together bespoke packages of support and advice to help them grow and develop their businesses in a tough environment with increasingly complex accountancy needs.

“We have also spent time and effort over the last ten years developing training packages for all our staff and reaching out to sponsor and support community projects.