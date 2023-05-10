Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford's Turas celebrate 10th anniversary

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A Shropshire accountancy company is celebrating its tenth birthday with an anniversary package of events and charity fund raising.

The Turas team
The Turas team

Turas Accountants, based in Hall Court in Telford Town Centre, started trading in 2013 as Columb & Gosling Accountants. The company changed its name to Turas Accountants three years ago under the leadership of company owner Helen Columb.

The company works with clients across the country covering VAT, company accounts, bookkeeping and payroll. It specialises in e-commere, helping clients who have online businesses using marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy.

The Turas team

The celebrations kick off in June with an anniversary party for clients and supporters of the company.

Later in the year Turas will be organising a sponsored walk to raise awareness and funds for the national charity Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide.

Helen Columb explained that the business had grown and changed over the last decade to offer a wide range of support and services.

“We no longer just provide accountancy for our clients. We are regularly involved in putting together bespoke packages of support and advice to help them grow and develop their businesses in a tough environment with increasingly complex accountancy needs.

“We have also spent time and effort over the last ten years developing training packages for all our staff and reaching out to sponsor and support community projects.

"Our tenth anniversary seemed an ideal opportunity to celebrate how our business and our team have developed over the years. We also wanted to help a charity that is very close to our hearts as a company. And, of course, we want to thank our clients for their support over the years,” she said.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News