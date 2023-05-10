Halls Estate Agents opens new office in Oswestry

The opening of the new office

The event included a visit from distinguished guests including Sandra Trevor, Jay Moore, the Mayor of Oswestry Town Council, Saffron Rainey, who chairs the Civic Society, Phil Brown, Oswestry’s Town Crier, Adele Nightingale, BID manager, and Samantha Jones from Shropshire Council and Heritage England.

"We were excited by the turnout and with over 100 people attending, people were flowing out on to the street, " said Hayley Jackson, who will manage the office.

"We were thrilled to welcome key players from the council and other local bodies as well as members of the Oswestry business community."

The new branch, which replaced the previous office in Oswald Road, will offer a full range of services, including property valuations, surveys, appraisals, rentals, and lettings for the residential and commercial market.

The team will also provide expert planning advice to local householders and property developers and rural professional services for landowners and farmers in the surrounding areas. There will also be regular valuation events by antique and fine art experts from the Halls Fine Art department

"We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer satisfaction, and our new Oswestry office will provide a one-stop-shop for all property-related needs in the area," added Hayley.