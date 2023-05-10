Notification Settings

Change of name for National Express

By John Corser

National Express, which operates bus services in the West Midlands, is changing its name to Mobico Group next month.

National Express operates bus services in the West Midlands
The board of directors of the Birmingham-based transport operator say they believe that the name better reflects the group’s international nature and its diverse range of mobility services.

The National Express name will still be used with the national coach network and certain other businesses.

Group subsidiaries will retain their brand names as well as names used across the Group’s global operations including Alsa, WeDriveU, Peterman and Durham School Services.

The group says the name change will not involve operational or structural changes.

Ignacio Garat, National Express Group chief executive, said: “Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions.

“We remain focused on providing best-in-class services and delivering our Evolve strategy, with the intent of establishing Mobico Group as the world’s premier shared mobility operator.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

