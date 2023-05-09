The new Lion-ESS 80kWh mobile energy storage system and smaller Lion-ESS Cub portable storage system

The Telford-based pioneer has produced its first-ever ground-breaking sodium-ion battery packs, unveiled a world-leading mobile 80kWh energy system, started work on a multi-million pound project to replace fossil fuels with battery technology in the maritime industry and opened a new office in Solihull in just the first quarter of the year.

Managing director Mark Thompson says sales of its commercial energy storage products – which help customers store renewable and low-tariff power for the most cost-effective use – are also buoyant as a result of businesses and organisations wanting to become more green and the rising cost of energy.

He said the company’s belief that 2023 would be the ‘year of the battery’ was already bearing fruit – with the prospect of further expansion to come later in the year.

“We have enjoyed a hugely exciting start to 2023, with our reputation for innovation, developing new renewable and battery technologies and belief in working with the best in UK industry really paying off,” he said.

“Our new office in Solihull, which has created four new jobs, is part of an exciting expansion strategy that we are developing which could include us setting up a new manufacturing and warehouse facility later in the year to further grow the battery storage side of our business.

“Just last week we showcased our new sodium-ion battery packs – thought to be the first manufactured in this country - powering an inverter system at the University of Wolverhampton’s Renewable Energy Workshop and Mobile Solar Power Energy Storage System Demonstration (REWED) event at its Telford Innovation Campus, where they were greeted with huge interest.

“Sodium-ion batteries will be a key battery technology in the not too distant future and AceOn is at the forefront of development work on this.”

Mr Thompson said the company had also launched its new Lion-ESS 80kWh mobile energy storage system and was also working on a smaller 3kWh portable storage system which gives a second life to electric vehicle batteries.

“We know these units have huge UK and export potential and for AceOn to team up with the automotive market is not just magnificent for us but also really good news for the planet in terms of moving to a Net Zero future. It’s this sort of innovation which will drive the change we need to meet the climate crisis,” he said.

“I am also delighted to see AceOn leading a consortium of the country’s leading commercial and academic experts as we start work on our RESTORE project to power a green future for the maritime industry.”