Shropshire charity links up with HSBC for 'lunch and learn' events

Published:

A Shropshire charity is combining beautiful surroundings with an informative session on online safety for the first of its new events launching this month.

Deb Heath and Stacey Teece
Community Resource has partnered with HSBC to host the first ‘Lunch and Learn’, which is taking place on Thursday, May 25.

‘Together Against Fraud’ will provide guidance on how to keep yourself safe online and will be held at the National Trust’s Attingham Park in Shrewsbury.

Attendees will hear from HSBC Representatives Deb Heath and Katie Howells on topics including using social media safely, avoiding scams and how to protect yourself online.

They will also get the chance to find out more about Community Resource and the support it provides to individuals and communities facing challenges across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Community Resource Fundraising Manager, Stacey Teece, said: “We’re delighted to host the first in our series of Lunch and Learn events at Attingham Park – thank you to the team for supporting us and to Deb and Katie for kindly providing their services.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to learn something new and enjoy the beautiful grounds at Attingham Park, all while supporting a local good cause. We hope to see you there.”

Tickets include a light lunch and access to the grounds of Attingham Park after the event. Money raised from ticket sales will support Community Resource deliver its charitable projects. Spaces are limited and booking is essential.

To find out more information and reserve your place, visit the https://CommunityResourceLunchandLearn.eventbrite.co.uk

Matthew Panter

