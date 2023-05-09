First aid firm's founder praises growth hub after scooping business award

Louise Madeley with her award

Louise Madeley, founder of Madeleys First Aid Plus in Much Wenlock, recently celebrated winning ‘West Midlands best Start-up Business of the Year’ by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

The awards celebrate the achievements and resilience of small to medium-sized enterprises across the UK.

Madeleys First Aid Plus was founded in 2021 and, in a short time, has established itself as a leading supplier of comprehensive first aid training.

Winning the West Midlands award means that Louise has now secured a place in the UK final, with the chance to be crowned the UK Small Business of the Year.

In setting up her business and taking those first few vital steps, Louise was grateful for the invaluable help and guidance she received from Marches Growth Hub Shropshire. She said: “I believe my business is on such a firm footing partly because of the great support I received from Emma and Anna at Marches Growth Hub Shropshire.

“I attended a number of free seminars, organised by the hub, that taught me how to utilise social media. They also put me in touch with the team at Good2Great who specialise in guiding businesses through those first few vital stages of setting up and running a business.

“The hub helped me to apply for funding to launch the company, and both Emma and Anna were always on hand to help with any questions, or signpost me to further help or advice.

“I couldn’t have started this company without their help and support, so thank you again.”

Madeleys First Aid Plus provides customised training for businesses and individuals led by Louise herself, an experienced former A&E/ITU nursing sister and former advanced clinical practitioner.

Louise’s training covers both physical and mental health and there are even courses for children of 8+ in her ‘Mini Medics’ programme.

Emma Chapman, of Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said: "It was great news to hear that Louise had won such a prestigious award and that she believes we played some small part in that.

"Our aim is to help companies to start up, grow and thrive and so it’s great to hear of their successes because it’s a great success for us too.”