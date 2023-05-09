Adrian Chiles set to be among guests at Telford business expo

Adrian Chiles

Shropshire Chamber of commerce is supporting the Inside Warehouse Logistics Expo (IWLEX), which will be held at The International Centre, Telford on May 23 and 24.

IWLEX helps warehouse operators improve their operations and source new ideas from leading experts and suppliers.

The exhibition will include a broad range of exhibitors who provide services from robotics and automation, e-commerce, data analytics, packaging, and renewable energy and much more.

Chiles will be at the expo on May 23 to host an ‘Ask Adrian’ question and answer session.

There will be three conference theatres at the venue, featuring more than 70 keynote speakers from many leading UK brands.

There is also a designated not-for-profit conference and workshop designed to address the mental health issues in the sector.

Organisers invite and encourage companies to utilise this powerful and important resource to support their own corporate wellbeing initiatives.

Attendance at the event is free, and registration provides access to the conference and educational sessions, which will offer a valuable source of information for attendees.

Justin Craig, chief executive of IWLEX, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing the International Warehousing and Logistics Exhibition to Telford International Centre.

"With the support of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the wider industry, we are confident that this event will be a great success and provide a valuable opportunity for businesses in the industry to connect and learn from each other. IWLEX has been shaped by the industry for the industry and is truly an unmissable event."

Rachel Owen

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will have a stand in Hall One of the event. Director Rachel Owen said: “It promises to be a fantastic event with free conferences and fabulous keynote speakers. With over 100 exhibitors – including several from Shropshire - and more than 2,000 visitors expected, it’s also a wonderful chance to make face-to-face connections and meet new suppliers.”