Former Lloyds Bank in Shrewsbury set to go under hammer

The site of the former Lloyds Bank

The branch at 6 Mount Pleasant Road, was among 60 shut nationwide in the wake of another round of closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group a year ago.

It is now coming up for sale at Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on Thursday, May 18,

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “These vacant freehold premises stand within a parade of similar properties in a well-established residential area.

“They are considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses, subject to obtaining any necessary planning permission.

“As a result, we are expecting considerable interest from investors, developers and retailers from around the country at our upcoming livestreamed auction. We are regularly attracting more than 20,000 people logging on to watch or take part at these events.”

Mr Tudor added: “These Lloyds Bank premises are prominently positioned at the end of a small neighbourhood parade of two storey brick-built units.

“On the ground floor there is the former banking area with ancillary meeting and staff areas, with additional office accommodation, kitchen and WCs on the upper floor. There is on-street car parking immediately to the front of the parade.”

The property is situated within a well-established residential neighbourhood, two miles north of Shrewsbury town centre. Mount Pleasant Road is a busy local route, running between the A5191 Ditherington Road and Boscobel Drive.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.