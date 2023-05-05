Winners of last year’s Cambrian Training Company’s annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards with group executive chairman Arwyn Watkins, OBE (front far right)

The prestigious awards will be held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells on May 17 and is a celebration of employers and learners from across Wales, who have excelled in the work-based apprenticeship programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company.

Finalists for Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award are Jack Williams, bikes officer and multi-skilled worker at Antur Waunfawr, Caernarfon, Katie Duffy, chef at The Links at the Ashburnham Golf Club, Burry Port and Jason Taylor, frozen intakes supervisor Kepak St Merryn, Merthyr Tydfil.

Apprentice of the Year Award finalists are Gerwyn Llyr Williams, team manager at Bryson Recycling’s Denbigh and Ruthin sites, Sabrina Germani, assistant manager at Coffi Co, Cardiff, David Bennett, beef boning hall manager at Kepak St Merryn, Merthyr Tydfil and Hannah May Riddell, assistant manager of Las Iguanas, Cardiff.

And nominations for the Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award are Andrew Bennett, team leader at Bryson Recycling’s Abergele site, Antony Ockwell, apprentice butcher at Barratt’s Fine Meats, Rhoose and Diana Matos, purchasing assistant and Layla Gibbons, food and beverage associate, who both work for The Celtic Collection, Newport, Wales.

Finalists for the Small Employer of the Year Award are The Trewythen Restaurant with Rooms, Llanidloes and Gladstone’s Library, Hawarden. Alongside Claremont Court Care Home, Newport and Antur Waunfawr, Caernarfon contesting the Medium Employer of the Year Award; whilst the Large and Macro Employer of the Year Awards finalists are Bryson Recycling (Wales), Colwyn Bay, The Celtic Collection, Newport, Whitbread plc and Bodelwyddan Castle Hotel, Bodwelwyddan.

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: “As we approach the graduation ceremony at the Metropole Hotel & Spa, I am both excited and proud to host the awards.

“This is a time of great celebration, not just for the apprentices themselves but for everyone who has had the privilege of being part of their journey.

“We gather to celebrate the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies playing a crucial role in driving the economy forward and supporting the apprenticeship programme here in Wales.”