Fantastic five clock up 178 years for Welshpool firms

James Morris, Group Managing Director of the Interior Products Group Ltd, with staff members from Morland UK and Newmor celebrating their long service milestones totalling nearly 180 years.

Interior Products Group Ltd’s Morland UK, based at Buttington Cross Enterprise Park, and Newmor, located in Henfaes Lane, are proud of their staff retention record.

This year marks the loyal service of Trish Morris – 46 years – Andrew Sinclair and Gwynn Jones, both 45 years, Rachael Harrison and Paul Evans, both 21 years, amounting to 178 total service.

Morland UK, which has a global reach, manufactures timber based products including panels and profiles for the caravan, leisure, construction, equestrian and marine industries.

Newmor, which also has offices in Poland, Germany and Dubai, is a certified specialist in commercial quality, wide-width fabric-backed vinyl wallcoverings.

James Morris, Group Managing Director of the Interior Products Group Ltd, said: “What an achievement! We value our staff and their ongoing efforts for the company extremely highly and strongly believe that if our employees are treated well, it can only be of benefit to Morland UK and Newmor.

“Good staff retention is something of a tradition with us and we are very proud of that. Loyalty is a vitally important factor, but it is something that must work both ways.

"It helps continuity and the experience of long-term employees is invaluable, a strong factor in the continuing success of the Interior Products Group.

“Gwynn, Trish and Rachael have played an important role in that success at Morland while Andrew and Paul have been equally effective at Newmor. All have devoted many years of service and we thank them for all their hard work during that time.”

Andrew said: “I started working for Newmor Ltd in 1976 as a boy of 16, It was my father, who also worked at Newmor, who got me the interview. I started at the bottom loading the mixers before going on to work in the gravure printroom.

“About 12 years ago I came across the road to become the digital print supervisor for John Morris Designs, named after the founder of the Newmor Group.”

Paul added: “I started in 2001 working in samples where I was welcomed with open arms which made me feel at home instantly as part of the Newmor family.

“There I was nurtured and my knowledge for the business grew. Whilst some days are testing, the time has flown by and every day is a school day and you can always learn something new. I look forward to the next 21 years.”