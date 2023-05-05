Aico launches Project SOS as it pledges volunteers to Shropshire causes

Aico does a lot in the community

Aico colleagues volunteer their time in the community, from preparing food and sorting out donations to painting fences and gardening work.

The Oswestry-based company says creating safer communities is a key value and they seek out local causes such as charities and schools for their colleagues to visit and carry out jobs organisations might normally have had to pay contractors to complete.

Since the launch of Aico in the Community in 2018, colleagues have carried out over 4,000 hours of volunteering.

Now Aico is looking for an organisation within Shropshire to offer a full week of volunteering, where colleagues can use time to complete a project.

Community Liaison Jane Pritchard said: “I am really excited to be able to support a local project in this way.

"Our colleagues are always keen to get involved in volunteering opportunities and we are all looking forward to giving our time to help others and make a real difference.”