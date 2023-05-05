Notification Settings

Aico launches Project SOS as it pledges volunteers to Shropshire causes

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Staff at a Shropshire business are looking to support a charity which wants to offer a full week of volunteering.

Aico does a lot in the community

Aico colleagues volunteer their time in the community, from preparing food and sorting out donations to painting fences and gardening work.

The Oswestry-based company says creating safer communities is a key value and they seek out local causes such as charities and schools for their colleagues to visit and carry out jobs organisations might normally have had to pay contractors to complete.

Since the launch of Aico in the Community in 2018, colleagues have carried out over 4,000 hours of volunteering.

Now Aico is looking for an organisation within Shropshire to offer a full week of volunteering, where colleagues can use time to complete a project.

Community Liaison Jane Pritchard said: “I am really excited to be able to support a local project in this way.

"Our colleagues are always keen to get involved in volunteering opportunities and we are all looking forward to giving our time to help others and make a real difference.”

Any charities or educational organisations who wish to get in touch can email sustainability@aico.co.uk for details before May 19 and can find out more about Aico in the Community at aico.co.uk/in-the-community

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

