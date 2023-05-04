Thousands celebrate 'electric night' at Wellington's late night market

Cheryl Wang, Stu Lewis, Kevin McBrinn, Kent Toro-Pearce, Jo Toro-Pearce, Victoria Grainger. Photo: Visit Telford

On Saturday, 2,300 people passed through the doors of Wellington Market, as the town welcomed back late-night revellers.

Last year the monthly event proved more than popular, with thousands visiting the market town for an evening of food, shopping and live music.

Organisers and traders celebrated the first late-night opening of the year, following on from last year's success.

Zak Hammond, owner of Red Brick, said: “Red Brick had an incredible night at the Wellington late-night market. The atmosphere was electric, and we were busy all night serving up our delicious bagels and craft beers to visitors enjoying live entertainment in the Market Yard.

"There is an exciting line up of entertainment planned for the year and we can't wait for the next event!"

Emma Williams, owner of Park Street Kitchen said: "We had an amazing night. We loved seeing familiar faces and meeting new customers, who came to experience the unique flavours of Caribbean cuisine that is not widely available in the area. The energy and buzz of the event was infectious!"

As well as food vendors, many of the market stalls also stay open to welcome shoppers.

Diane Brown, owner of Sweets Galore said: "The Wellington late-night market is a fantastic event that brings together the community and showcases the diverse range of local businesses.

"As a vendor, it's a great opportunity to interact with customers and raise awareness about what a great offer Wellington Market has.

"I always look forward to these events and can't wait to see what the future holds for the Wellington late night market - come and visit us to see for yourselves!"

Nisha Devi-Sanghera of Castlepoint Markets said: "The turnout for the first Wellington late-night market of the year exceeded our expectations. It's fantastic to see the community come together and enjoy great food, music, and atmosphere.

“We're thrilled to build on the success of last year's markets and create a destination for both locals and visitors. With more events and exciting vendors lined up, the Wellington late night market is only going to get better."