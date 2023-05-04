Shropshire housing market 'robust and seasonally buoyant'

Russell Griffin

April saw a 0.5% monthly rise in house prices after seven consecutive falls, according to a Nationwide Building Society report this week.

And Russell Griffin, Director of Samuel Wood Ltd, which handles all types of residential and commercial property throughout Shrewsbury and the Welsh Marches, said: "Despite the peculiar political events of last year, the Shropshire housing market remains calm, robust, and seasonally buoyant.

"House price inflation has plateaued and the market has normalised to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are still receiving daily interest from all compass points across the UK as well as within the county, as Shropshire is regularly featured in the broadsheets as a national hot spot.

"The beauty of the county is nationally recognised and the architecture of the county town has just been featured in the latest BBC interpretation of Great Expectations

"The recent stabilisation of mortgage rates has also supported buyer confidence with some high street lenders providing attractive products.

“As a county-wide agency, we tend to see trends in the Shropshire 'micro markets.'

"Our Ludlow office reports excellent activity and statistics from Rightmove indicate it was the top-selling agent in the area for the second quarter in a row.