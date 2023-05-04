Notification Settings

Shropshire holiday location in running for national tourism award

By Matthew PanterChurch StrettonBusinessPublished:

A Shropshire holiday provider has been shortlisted for a national award.

Eaton Manor
Eaton Manor

Eaton Manor Country Estate, based near Church Stretton in South Shropshire, has been announced as a finalist in the Self Catering Holiday Provider of the Year category of the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023.

The achievement follows on from Eaton Manor winning Gold in the recent regional West Midlands Tourism Awards held in March.

Owner, Nichola Cariss, has always been a strong advocate for supporting the local community and primarily uses Shropshire based suppliers and employs staff from the local area.

She said: “We are delighted to have been selected as finalists for these awards and we are proud that our collaboration with local people and businesses is the driving force behind our success.”

As a finalist Eaton Manor Country Estate now goes forward to the national awards ceremony being held on June 7 at Warner Bros Studio Tour London.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

