Eaton Manor

Eaton Manor Country Estate, based near Church Stretton in South Shropshire, has been announced as a finalist in the Self Catering Holiday Provider of the Year category of the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023.

The achievement follows on from Eaton Manor winning Gold in the recent regional West Midlands Tourism Awards held in March.

Owner, Nichola Cariss, has always been a strong advocate for supporting the local community and primarily uses Shropshire based suppliers and employs staff from the local area.

She said: “We are delighted to have been selected as finalists for these awards and we are proud that our collaboration with local people and businesses is the driving force behind our success.”