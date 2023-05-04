New appointments as Shropshire architects celebrates 20 years

Managing Director Harry Reece

The changes, announced by Managing Director Harry Reece, include the creation of a Board of Directors and the promotion of a number of existing members of staff as well as the addition of two new junior employees to the team.

Bryn Jones and Ben Embrey have been made Directors as part of the changes and will join the newly formed Board alongside MD Harry and Chairman Carl Huntley.

Jack Harris and Kieran Trow have stepped up to become Associates to further strengthen the company’s internal team and market position, with Joe Weigh becoming Senior Architectural Technologist. The company has also recently recruited two new starters to their Chester office and are currently seeking a third.

The success all comes as a result of the company’s ongoing growth plans, with significant interest being seen in their high-end residential design portfolio and commercial operations from across the UK.

Harry said “This is an exceptionally exciting time for the company. It is great to see the time and investment we have put into developing our staff pay dividends, and everyone should be very proud of themselves. With more in store for 2023 this is another brilliant way to celebrate our 20th anniversary”