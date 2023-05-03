Designer unveils garden plan for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Charlie Green’s designs for his show garden, The Couple’s Retreat

Charlie Green runs CG Landscape and Maintenance, in Oswestry – a small family-run firm which has competed at Royal Horticultural Society shows across the UK.

He’s already been to RHS Chelsea to prepare for this year’s showcase at the end of the month and now visitors to Shrewsbury Flower Show will get the chance to take a closer look at one of his creations.

Charlie’s garden – called The Couple’s Retreat – will be created with support from small and local businesses, and it will be one of a number of show gardens at this year’s event.

“The concept behind the garden is to create a calm and relaxing dreamscape for a young professional couple who work in very busy corporate jobs,” said Charlie.

“It’s for people who want a garden where they can enjoy growing produce, and then cooking and dining outside using a pizza oven and their home-grown vegetables."

“With the rise in the cost of living, and the struggles small businesses are facing in these uncertain times, I am only working with small or local businesses to help support fellow companies in the Shropshire area.”

The Flower Show will take place in The Quarry in Shrewsbury, on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.