Telford's Rob named 'entrepreneur of the year' at prestigious national awards

Rob Stone

Rob Stone, who founded the UK’s leading loft storage company, Instaloft, in 2014, was one of 15 finalists at the coveted awards and was recognised for his ‘drive and diligence’ and determination to empower his team to succeed.

Rob scaled Instaloft from a one-man-band operating from a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Telford, to a £14-million-turnover empire, with just a Facebook page and a £200 credit card.

The business, which has regional offices in Essex, Reading, Peterborough, Newport and Wakefield, now employs more than 170 people nation-wide, and is on track to turnover £30 million in the next three years.

Rob said: “It’s an honour.

"When I started Instaloft, I was completely broke. I was having to borrow money from my dad and sell DVDs for £1 each at car boot sales just to keep my head above water.

“This award is testament to how far I and the business have come, and I hope I can help inspire other aspiring entrepreneurs on their own journeys to success by showing what can be achieved through pure hard work and determination”.

Now in their third year, the Great British Business Awards celebrate businesses, charities, and individuals that have made an outstanding contribution across Great Britain, with notable winners from previous years including Social Chain founder Steven Bartlett, who went on to become the youngest ever investor on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.