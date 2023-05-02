Telford College course offers opportunity for heating engineers

The first course, which ran last year, was a big success

The funding, from the West Midlands Combined Authority, gives local engineers the chance to upgrade their installation and maintenance skills.

The college has partnered with Halesfield-based Teach A Trade to deliver the course, which runs over five days, and includes an introduction to mental health in the workplace, combatting the stresses of lone working.

Beckie Bosworth, head of employer engagement at Telford College, said: “This was really popular when we launched the first series of these bootcamps last year. The latest round of funding allows us to deliver training to another 130 people.

“It is a really exciting project that fits perfectly with the college’s strategic plans for become an ethical skills eco system for the region, promoting green skills and working towards net zero.

“Everyone who completes the course will hold the qualifications required meet Microgeneration Certification Scheme standards for installing and maintaining air source heat pumps.”

The course is free to appropriately qualified engineers who are currently working in the industry, but spaces are limited, and must be booked before the end of July.

The first of the new courses starts on May 8.

The course leads to a level three LCL award in the installation and maintenance of heat pump systems.

It covers the principle of the vapour compression system and system components, fundamental principles of hydraulic system design that are common for heat pumps, fault diagnosis and much more.