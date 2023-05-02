Morris & Company make pledge to support Severn Hospice

Front from left; Trish Dovaston of Morris Property and Jess Druce of Severn Hospice. Back, from left; Claire Brown and Katie Morris from marketing, and Philippa Bason, from Marrington Escapes.

The CSR team joined Jess Druce, corporate and events fundraiser at Severn Hospice, as the local family business and its 90 colleagues pledged to fundraise on behalf of the hospice and the incredible service and support it provides in the region.

Morris’s has been part of the Shropshire landscape and community for nearly 155 years and every year donates and sponsors a range of locally-based charitable activities and organisations.

Additionally, a company ‘charity of the year’ is selected as voted for by colleagues and for 2023/4 it is Severn Hospice.

Katie Morris said: “We have a thriving CSR team here who support our ambitions for our people, the community we are part of, and the environment.

"We are all delighted to be fundraising for the hospice and to kick off, have just signed up to their ‘Walk in our Shoes’ challenge and are working on a number of other fun plans to raise funds for this vital service.

“So many of us are touched by the work of those at the hospice and although it is incredibly hard to pick one ‘charity of year’, this was a highly popular choice.”

Jess Druce said: “We are thrilled that the team at Morris & Company are stepping up for us including taking on the Walk in our Shoes challenge this May.

“People always tell us how much fun they have getting involved in fundraising, especially when they’re doing it as a group or through work and I really look forward to hearing about their innovative ways of getting in those 10,000 daily steps. I’m sure there’ll be lots of healthy competition and that they’ll have great time doing something wonderful for us and their local community.