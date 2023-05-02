Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Investment company snaps up Grade II Hight Street building in Bridgnorth

By Matthew PanterBridgnorthBusinessPublished:

A converted Grade II Listed retail and residential property in Bridgnorth town centre has been sold to an investment company.

The property sold by TSR at 5 High Street, Bridgnorth has been tastefully converted.
The property sold by TSR at 5 High Street, Bridgnorth has been tastefully converted.

The three-storey property at 5 High Street extends in total to 1,321 sq ft and benefits from a prominent location.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "The property has been extensively refurbished and upgraded to a modern high standard while also retaining a number of period features.

“It provides a ground floor retail shop/showroom with attractive display frontage with a two-storey residential apartment on the upper floors.

“As the property lends itself to a range of uses, subject to planning, it generated a good level of interest as it offers excellent letting and rental potential. We are pleased to have now completed a sale to an investment company.

“Bridgnorth continues to remain a very popular town and this sale again demonstrates the strong demand for commercial property investment opportunities in the town centre.

“As a firm we have completed a number of notable sales and lettings in Bridgnorth and we see this trend continuing in the future.”

Business
News
Property
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News