Deal completed for building on Shrewsbury trade park

By Matthew PanterBusiness

A commercial property at Shrewsbury’s Vanguard Trade Park has been sold to an investment company in an off-market deal.

The property sold by TSR to a local investment company fronts Vanguard Way at Shrewsbury’s popular Vanguard Trade Park.
Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The property fronts Vanguard Way and is very well positioned within Shrewsbury’s principal commercial area.

“We are delighted to have completed the investment sale illustrating the continuing strong demand to acquire income producing properties in popular areas.”

The trade counter-commercial unit provides generous open plan accommodation, while it also benefits from on-site car parking.

TSR has been retained to manage the property on behalf of the new owners.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

