Community's fight to save Shropshire village pub is boosted by support

By Matthew PanterWemFood and Drink

Pledges have been coming in 'thick and fast' in the fight to save a much-loved Shropshire pub.

The Horse & Jockey Pub near Wem

The Horse and Jockey in Northwood, in between Ellesmere and Wem, was closed last year as a result of soaring energy prices and the cost of living.

But a group vowed to try to save the pub by buying it and creating a community owned pub for Northwood and the surrounding area, including Newtown, Whixall and Bettisfield.

People were asked to pledge money to own a stake in the pub and a share offer has now been opened, running throughout May.

Louise Paton, spokesperson for the Friends of the Horse and Jockey, said the incredible response means there's a 'real chance' to save the pub.

"We are doing very well," she said."Pledges are coming in thick and fast. We have enough pledged to make us credible and we are on target, with more fundraising events lined up.

"Businesses have come on board, the support of which we are incredibly grateful, and we have applied for a levelling up grant from the government."

The Horse & Jockey Pub near Wem

"We always knew there was a loyal following from within Northwood but we have been blown away the support o the wider community.

"It's made us feel we are doing the right thing, trying to organise a community pub and this could be the way forward for rural businesses, especially rural pubs.

"It's bringing back something to villages which has been lost over decades and we believe we can put back something that the local community has lost.

"By supporting this community project, people are making a positive difference to the lives of countless people in Northwood and beyond."

As part of fundraising, The Friends of the Horse and Jockey Pub have organised a tractor run on Sunday.

It takes place from Charity Farm, Welsh End, Whixall, SY13 2SE, at 9am for a 10.15am start.

Entry fee is £15 which includes a bacon sandwich at the start for drivers.

The route takes in Northwood, Wem and Whitchurch and stops off at the Horseshoe’s pub Tilstock where a BBQ is available to be purchased separately.

The share offer is open until May 27 and details, plus those for the tractor run, are available from Louise by email lap@vetsos.co.uk

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

