Bridgnorth business hits right notes for music charity

Shaun with some of the youngsters

Clickingmad is backing Discovery Days and Riffs workshops run by Shropshire charity SYMPHO, the charitable wing of Shropshire Music Service.

Shropshire Music Service helps over 5,000 Shropshire children learn to play musical instruments, from percussion through guitars to orchestral instruments. It provides schools, parents and guardians with experienced music teaching right across the county.

Shaun Carvill, MD of Clickingmad, said: “I wanted Clickingmad to help Shropshire children get the tremendous joy from learning to play an instrument that I have had through my life and to remind ourselves that music has been proven to help with children’s self-confidence, concentration and mental health, as well as giving kids a lifelong skill.

“We jumped at the chance of supporting a very worthy cause and our contribution has helped budding musicians and singers receive professional tuition and taster days free of charge,” he said.