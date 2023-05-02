Aldi investing £4.6 million in West Midlands as part of 2023 expansion plans

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 23/02/2023..Pics of the new Aldi opened up in Battlefield, Shrewsbury..

A new Aldi is due to open at Orbital Retail Park, Cannock, which will create 45 jobs.

The investment also includes the development of its new store in Coventry.

Planning permission was obtained in March for a new store in Bilston Street, Sedgley, and a new store is also planned for Ellesmere in Shropshire.

A new store in Shrewsbury opened its doors in March.

The investment is part of the supermarket’s rapid expansion drive in recent years. It is on track to create 6,000 new jobs across the UK this year.

It has nearly 1,000 stores and is also currently recruiting for more than 1,000 jobs across its 11 regional distribution centres around the UK, including roles at its warehouse in Atherstone.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their food shop for more than 30 years, and the demand for our low prices is now higher than ever.

“We know however, that there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more or larger stores to meet increased customer demand. That’s why our 2023 expansion plans are focused on making sure our award-winning products at unbeatable prices become accessible to even more people.”

From July 1, starting pay for Aldi store assistants will increase to £11.40 per hour nationally and £12.85 within the M25.

Aldi remains the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store worker will be worth £927 annually.