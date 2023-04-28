Jobs boost for Newtown if innovation centre plans get go-ahead

A CGI of the planned centre

Reeco Automation Ltd wants to build the new facility next to its current base at Mochdre Industrial Estate and if given the green light, work could begin later this year, potentially opening by 2025.

The centre would allow the company to invite schools and colleges in for training days to giving them work experience, boosting apprenticeship numbers.

A spokesperson for Reeco Automation said: "The company has continued to grow over the last few years and, as part of the growth plan, we want to build an innovation centre next to the existing facility.

"Reeco work closely with the local colleges and schools, helping students understand what we do.

"The opportunities we have for them to pursue a career are not only in engineering and robotics but also in business and marketing."

The facility would allow Reeco to immediately expand production and workforce, taking on 15 new employees, have a training area as well as a demonstration space which it will be able to use to trial out products for customers in a safe and spacious environment.

Matthew Hamer, of Hamco Developments, is working with Reeco and said: "It’s a pleasure to be working with Reeco Automation again, having obtained planning permission for an extension to their current base in 2019.

"It is fantastic to see a home-grown company continue to expand.

"This is a highly technical industry and is exactly what Newtown and Mid-Wales needs, it will provide technical career opportunities and really put the area on the map.

"The building is modern in design, mirroring its position in a highly technical industry and provides a light open environment which is both practical and environmentally sound. This highly efficient building is the ideal space to assemble & demonstrate their robotic and automated equipment.