Morland UK agrees partnership to help support young people

James Morris, Managing Director at Morland UK with staff, volunteers and youngsters at The Game Change Project.

Morland UK will be supporting The Game Change Project by raising funds and awareness for the important work the not-for-profit organisation carries out through its six-week programmes at its small holding base near Newtown.

The partnership will also see the organisation having access to specialist advice from Morland in areas such as HR, IT and Health and Safety.

Richard Allen, Sales and Marketing Director at Morland, said: “We have recently been looking at sponsoring a charity but rather than choosing a national charity we decided to look closer to home and are delighted to be supporting The Game Change Project.

“It is an excellent cause and the organisation carries out so much good work in the support of young people. We will be having various fundraising events and also have a commitment to raise awareness about the project whenever we can.

"We will be opening our doors to the young people at the project to come along for factory tours and present to us during given projects."

It comes as Morland launches its Community Outreach Programme which will see employees given one day’s paid leave a year to volunteer at a charity of their choice – with the hope that many will donate that time to The Game Change Project.

Morland UK, based at Buttington Cross Enterprise Park, manufactures timber based products including panels and profiles for the caravan, leisure, construction, equestrian and marine industries.

Sian Roberts, director and project manager at The Game Change Project, said: “The three-year partnership provides us with continuity and will help us fund extra equipment and improvements at the venue – enhancing what we offer the young people who come here.

“We won the social enterprise category at the Powys Business Awards last year which really helped to promote us to the business world, but this is the first major partnership we have had and we are really excited about it. We hope it will be a bit of a trailblazer and that other companies might want to follow in Morland’s footsteps.

“We have been inundated with referrals since Covid and this support will be invaluable. Morland is also giving us access to various expert advice which will be a big help to our team as we are only a small organisation but growing quite fast. In addition, Morland has kindly offered to give staff some paid time off each year which means they can come and volunteer for us if they choose.