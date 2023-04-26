Hollie Whittles is in the running for The Digital Women Awards, an annual celebration of women working in digital-based businesses.
The annual project acknowledges and honours the achievements of women who are making a difference in their respective industries.
Hollie, director of Purple Frog Systems, a data analytics company based in Telford, has been nominated in the categories of role model and digital women to watch in 2023.
The finalists will be celebrated on October 4 in a glitzy ceremony at Sway in London.
An awards spokesperson said: "This year we received a huge amount of entries and in some categories a record amount. Short-listing was incredibly hard.
"Our judges have a lot of work ahead to find this year’s winners."