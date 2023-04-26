Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Powys holiday park on market for £3.5m

By Matthew PanterMid WalesBusinessPublished:

A Powys holiday park – which includes an outdoor heated swimming pool – has been advertised for sale on Rightmove for £3.5m.

Twin Rivers. Picture: Colliers International Property Consultants Limited
Twin Rivers. Picture: Colliers International Property Consultants Limited

Twin Rivers Caravan Park, Foel, Welshpool is being marketed by Colliers International Property Consultants Limited.

It is currently developed with 128 holiday static caravan and lodge pitches and the site includes an outdoor heated swimming pool, bowling green, tennis court, club building with bar and three bed bungalow.

The park is described as 'an established holiday park occupying a scenic riverside setting' and 30 acres of upland ground, overlooking the park, is available by separate negotiation.

For more details see rightmove.co.uk/properties/134086685#/?channel=COM_BUY or https://www.colliers.com/en-gb/properties/an-established-holiday-park-for-sale-in-a-scenic-riverside-setting/gbr-foel-welshpool/gbr3022092

Business
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Welshpool
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News