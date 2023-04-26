Powys holiday park on market for £3.5m

Twin Rivers. Picture: Colliers International Property Consultants Limited

Twin Rivers Caravan Park, Foel, Welshpool is being marketed by Colliers International Property Consultants Limited.

It is currently developed with 128 holiday static caravan and lodge pitches and the site includes an outdoor heated swimming pool, bowling green, tennis court, club building with bar and three bed bungalow.

The park is described as 'an established holiday park occupying a scenic riverside setting' and 30 acres of upland ground, overlooking the park, is available by separate negotiation.